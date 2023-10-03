Sacramento deputies arrest man for domestic violence, find fentanyl and loaded firearms

Deputies arrested a man suspected in a domestic violence incident last week, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said, and allegedly found firearms and fentanyl in his apartment during the arrest.

The 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday, sheriff’s officials said in a social media post. The arrest was the result of a search warrant obtained after detectives identified the man as a suspect in a domestic violence case.

With the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office’s specialized enforcement detail, deputies served a “high-risk” search warrant and took the man into custody.

In their search, detectives found two loaded Glock handguns, extended magazines, cash and a “large quantity of fentanyl,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.

He was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, but he posted bond Monday and was released, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Oct. 11.