Sacramento deputy arrested for DUI

(FOX40.COM) — A deputy of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was arrested while off-duty for allegedly driving under the influence.

At around 2 a.m. on Friday, the deputy was arrested in an unmarked vehicle near the 6400 block of South Land Park Drive in Sacramento. Officials say the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation.

“We take this matter very seriously and want to express our sincere apologies to the community,” said Sacramento County Sheriff spokesperson Amar Gandhi. “This is not who we are as the Sheriff’s Office or what we stand for.”

