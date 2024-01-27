Sacramento detectives search for armed suspect who robbed Carmichael Rite Aid

A search continues for a suspect that robbed a Rite Aid in Carmichael at gunpoint, according to Sacramento County sheriff’s radio calls reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

The robbery was reported Friday night on Marconi and Walnut avenues. The suspect was described as a tall man in his early 30s in a black hoodie and blue facial mask, per sheriff’s dispatcher calls. He reportedly ran out the front door and headed east on foot after the robbery.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson declined to disclose details on the suspect description or the business robbed, but said the case is now with detectives.

The robbery comes as the number of Rite Aid stores is shrinking in the Sacramento region. Last year, the pharmacy chain closed eight locations in a few weeks after a bankruptcy filing.