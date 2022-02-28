🌱 Sacramento Earns Prohousing Designation + Foothill Wine Fest

Happy Monday, Sacramento! Here's everything you need to know going on locallytoday.

Three former officials of an American Indian tribe that runs a Northern California casino have each been sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling nearly $5 million from the tribe. John Crosby, 56, his mother Ines Crosby, 76, and her sister, Leslie Lohse, 67, stole money over five years from the Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians, which owns the Rolling Hills Casino north of Sacramento, prosecutors said. John Crosby is a former FBI agent in Sacramento who was the tribe’s economic development director. His mother was the tribe’s administrator and his aunt was treasurer. (KCRA3) The city of Sacramento Thursday became the first jurisdiction in California to earn the state Prohousing Designation — a distinction that will give it added points when competing for affordable housing, transportation and infrastructure dollars. The Prohousing Designation Program, run by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), provides incentives to cities and counties in the form of additional points or other preference in the scoring of competitive housing, community development and infrastructure programs. For more information on HCD’s Prohousing Designation Program, please visit the HCD website here. (Sacramento City Express) The Elk Grove City Council on Feb. 23 unanimously approved a $9.5 million purchase agreement for 100 acres of land for the potential relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove. Ann Grava, a contract real estate manager with the city of Elk Grove, told the council that while this land will be purchased for a new zoo site, the property is also suitable for non-zoo commercial uses in the event that a new zoo is not built there. The efforts to relocate the landlocked, 14-acre zoo from its current site in Sacramento’s William Land Park to a larger site began three years ago. Five months ago, the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society announced their plan to consider a relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove. (egcitizen.com) A fire that started from a non-permitted agricultural burn in Elk Grove is now contained, said the Cosumnes Fire Department. The fire originally started in southeast Elk Grove near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road and spread over three acres. No injuries were reported. (CBS Sacramento) One person is dead after they crashed their car into a tree on Interstate 80 on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Fire officials tweeted that the crash happened near Madison Avenue. The driver's identity or what led to the crash was not released as of publication. (KCRA3)

Join Game Kastle Sacramento for Paint KNight ! You can bring your own mini and paints to work on OR for $5 you can choose a miniature from the stores paint-n-take selection and gain access to our store paints, brushes and supplies! (5:00 PM)

Take a course in Screenwriting Basics at Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento. (6:00 PM)

Try a Storytelling Comedy Class with Johnny Taylor at the Punch Line in Sacramento (7:00 PM)

She Shares is thrilled to announce its first in person event with two incredible speakers; California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber , Ph.D., and her daughter, Assemblymember Akilah Weber , M.D. The conversation will be moderated by Cassandra Pye, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lucas Public Affairs. The event will take place on March 22. (sacramento365.com)

The Foothill Wine Festival is back April 2nd! This is the 2nd annual consumer tasting experience held at The Palladio in Folsom . There will be over 50 wineries from California’s Sierra Foothill Wine Region again this year! (Folsom Telegraph)

Take a look back at this month in history from Gold Country Media archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 1)

Brahma Bar and Grill's Inaugural Five Course Prix-Fixe Wine Dinner 3/2/22 (March 2)

Soroptimist Martinis & Merriment (March 19)

Gigs & services:

The Most Advanced Forex AI Trading Bot on the Marketing Today (Details)

Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years.

