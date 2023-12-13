Has Sacramento ever had a white Christmas? Is it possible? Here’s what climate experts say

Imagine opening your eyes on Christmas morning to see your neighborhood blanketed by fluffy white snow.

It’s a scene you’ve probably watched countless times in holiday films.

But snow in Sacramento — let alone in December — is something of a unicorn.

According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

In Sacramento, there’s a 0 to 10% chance of waking up to an accumulation of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, based on U.S. climate normals between 1981 and 2010, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climate Data Center.

Greater chances of flurries are scattered along the coast and even parts of Southern California.

The most northern portion of the state as well as the mountains have between a 51% and 100% chance of snow — or a full-out winter storm — on Christmas.

The U.S. map shows the probability of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Christmas Day — or a white Christmas — based on nationwide climate normals between 1981 and 2010.

Why doesn’t Sacramento see large amounts of snow?

Meteorologist Sara Purdue with the National Weather Service said the reason the capital city has never seen large amounts of snow is partly due to elevation.

The Sacramento Valley trends warmer.

The weather service has recorded trace amounts of snow in downtown Sacramento during January but never in December. Purdue said a trace is less than 100th of an inch.

“There’s a point when the snow is falling that it just melts because it’s too warm once it gets down here,” she said.

“You go 20 minutes east and you’re definitely more likely to see snow on Christmas.”

When it’s cold enough to snow in the capital city, the weather is typically clear. When there’s rain, the clouds trap heat from the day and create a warming effect not conducive for snow.

“The more energy that is trapped by the planet, the warmer our climate will grow,” NOAA’s Physical Sciences Laboratory said. “If less energy is collected, the climate will become cooler.

Roughly 1.5 inches of snow was recorded roughly 40 miles away from downtown Sacramento in Fairfield on Dec. 27, 1988.

A decade later, Sacramento Executive Airport received an unmeasurable amount of flurries.

What local cities have come close to a white Christmas?

The following areas across the Sacramento Valley came close to a white Christmas, or at least had snowfall near Christmas Day, according to historical data from the weather service:

Woodland

Trace amounts on Dec. 26, 1948

Redding

Trace amounts on Dec. 25, 1927

1 inch of snow on Dec. 25, 1948

Red Bluff

4.4 inches on Dec. 25, 1948

Trace amounts on Dec. 25, 1971

Travis Air Force Base off Interstate 80

Trace amounts of snow on Dec. 25, 1970

Stockton

Trace amounts on Dec. 27, 1988

Modesto

Trace amounts on Dec. 22, 1965

Is snowfall possible in Sacramento?

Purdue said snow in Sacramento is “possible,” and The Sacramento Bee has proof to back that claim.

Here are some frosty photographs of the capital city during winter storms on March 16, 1942, and February 5, 1976, courtesy of The Bee’s archives:

Land Park golf pro Don Oreb braves the snowy weather to give a putting lesson to 4-year-old Rickey Gregson on Feb. 5, 1976, while Chibi – despite the doggie jacket – has second thoughts about wandering around the park in the snow.

A Sacramento resident tries to get some protection from the weather as snow falls amid downtown Sacramento palm trees on Feb. 5, 1976.

Dustin Marr sweeps accumulated snow from his car in Locke on Feb. 5, 1976.

Inge Gough, Maggie Gomez and Sherry McAtee enjoy a battle during the snow on Feb. 5, 1976, in Sacramento.

Henri Lappi skis at the state Capitol on March 16, 1942. The storm dropped 2 inches of snow on Sacramento.

The exterior of Jim-Denny’s Hamburgers hasn’t changed much over the years, as this photograph taken after a snowfall in 1940s shows.

Stan Livermon and Charles Brown put the finishing touches on their snowman, February 5, 1976

Sonny Valine wonders if it would be worth it to play a round at Land Park on February 5, 1976. He decided against it because his golf balls were the same color as the fairways.

Marlyn Crowe decorates her creation on Feb. 5, 1976 in Sacramento.

Snow falls along Highway 160 in Hood on Feb. 5, 1976.

Snow lines the cityscape in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in 1942.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.