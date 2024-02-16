Sacramento faces flood watch as more storms move into Northern California this weekend

Don’t forget to clean your gutters.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Sacramento region ahead of another two storms making their way to Northern California.

The watch — which means flooding is possible but not imminent — is in effect from Sunday afternoon into Wednesday morning for the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Delta region, foothills and the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Shasta and Colusa counties are also included.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the watch states. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

A Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning as the second storm system brings moderate to heavy rain at times, as well as isolated thunderstorms. Plan ahead for wet weather this weekend-early next week! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pxB3wheMTj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 16, 2024

On Wednesday and Thursday, the first of three storms dropped about a tenth of an inch of rain on downtown Sacramento.

The second storm in the series is expected Saturday into Sunday.

The third storm system in this chain will move in Sunday and could last through Wednesday, the weather service forecast states.

National Weather Service rain totals for Wednesday, Feb. 14 into Thursday, Feb. 15.

The storm starting on Sunday is expected to be the heaviest of these three systems, with the worst of the wet weather falling on Monday.

It’s expected to bring 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley and up to 6 inches of precipitation in the mountains and foothills.

The snow level is expected to be around 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

