Sacramento grade school teacher will race Ironman California year after open heart surgery

A Sacramento sixth-grade teacher is set to tackle the grueling Ironman California competition less than a year after undergoing open-heart surgery. "He doesn’t give up," said Kyle Tran, 11. Davin Main, 45, teaches sixth grade at James Marshall Elementary School. They wished him well and good luck on Friday. "I think it’s kind of cool and surprising and now he’s doing an Ironman too," said Madison Shelby, 11. Main said it’s going to be an emotional day.

View comments