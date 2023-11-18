Sacramento homeless man pleads not guilty in deadly DoCo stabbing outside Golden 1 Center

Tempers briefly flared Friday outside the Sacramento County Main Jail, shortly after the family of a man stabbed to death in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons area watched the accused stabber’s attorney enter a not guilty plea.

The family of 23-year-old Malik Kyre Wilson also cried after seeing him appear in orange jail garb at the jail. The Sacramento man has been charged with one count of murder in the death of Laronn Derose Wilson II, 22, and faces an allegation that he used a knife during the crime.

Laronn Wilson died at a hospital after being stabbed Tuesday just outside the Golden 1 Center, as nearby concertgoers lined up to see contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle. Sacramento police said both men were homeless and knew each other, and that there is no familial relationship between the two.

After Friday’s arraignment, a woman shouted at Wilson as he left the jail courtroom. Outside the jail, a man shouted expletives at Wilson’s family before walking away.

Malik Wilson is due back Dec. 5 for his next court hearing. His attorney, Keith Staten, declined to comment to reporters.

Police haven’t disclosed a suspected motive behind the homicide.