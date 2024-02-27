New Sacramento hot chicken spot makes you sign a waiver before trying its spiciest flavor

A new hot chicken sandwich spot just moved into Sacramento, and this one makes you sign a waiver before you try the hottest of its flavors.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings held its grand opening on Feb. 21 at 4001 Freeport Blvd., Suite 110, with sandwiches, fries and fried okra.

“The best chicken sandwich in town and an unforgettable experience to enjoy with friends and family,” the fast-growing Nashville-style chicken franchise stated on its website. As of Tuesday morning, Hangry Joe’s representatives were not available for comment.

Spice levels range from “no seasoning” to “angry hot.”

Customers who venture into the deep end with the hottest flavor must sign a waiver acknowledging that consuming food that spicy could result in physical or psychological injury or even death. Other possible side effects, according to the waiver and release of liability form, include:

Pain

Sickness

Short-term or permanent ailment

The franchise has locations in 15 states including California, New York, Florida, Alabama and Illinois. Sites are also open in South Korea and Dubai.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings menu

The menu is chicken-heavy; customer favorites include chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, and chicken and waffles.

Prices range from a $3.95 side order of fried okra to one of the several $14.95 combo orders served with waffles fries and a drink.

Also available is loaded macaroni and cheese with jalapeno and cheese sauce, and salad dressed with slaw and cherry tomatoes ($11.95 each).

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings opens in Sacramento

Hangry Joe’s is open in Sacramento from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, according to its Instagram.

