Sacramento has jobs for hundreds of young people under 30. Here’s how to get started

The city of Sacramento has launched its first step in a jobs program aimed at employing hundreds of youth within the next two years.

The state-wide program, Californians For All Youth Jobs Corps, focuses on hiring youth who typically do not have access to career-building resources. Participants will be placed in jobs in different cities tackling three critical issues: climate change, food insecurity and COVID-19 recovery.

All jobs will pay at least $15 per hour, with some paying more depending on location and employment. Youth must be between 16 to 30.

In Sacramento, 600 youth are expected to receive full and part-time positions by May 2024. Funding for the program stems from the 2021 state budget, with Sacramento receiving a total of $6.9 million.

In the first phase, the city is partnering with Green Technical Education and Employment, Sierra Service Project and Sacramento Tree Foundation to offer environmentally-focused jobs in the summer of 2023. This phase is using roughly $500,000 of the funding.

“What we are doing here is not just creating opportunities for young people but also directly investing in how we fight climate change,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg at a Thursday press conference “Our young people and neighborhoods should be first in line for good climate-focused jobs, and this is a step in that direction.”

Green Tech will employ in urban farming and forestry, building electrification and electric vehicle maintenance. Sierra Service Project will hire for jobs working on home energy efficiency, water conservation and food sovereignty projects. And Sacramento Tree Foundation will employ in the fields of ecology management, oak tree care and volunteer coordination.

“With the focus being on climate-related jobs, this will help Sacramento in its fight against climate change,” said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

Job priority will be given to applicants who are low-income, former foster youth, unemployed, those engaged with the mental health system, people being treated for substance abuse and out of school. Youth will also be provided with services like resume preparation, job training and case management.

Youth interested in participating in the jobs program should fill out a form at https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Economic-Development/Workforce-Development