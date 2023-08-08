Who is the Sacramento judge targeted by DA in attempted ban from hearing criminal cases?

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Stephen Acquisto is at the center of a controversial move by first-term Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho to bar him from hearing criminal cases from county prosecutors.

Ho’s office is mum on the move, and local attorneys are buzzing about what triggered it — and why the veteran jurist is an apparent target.

So who is Stephen Acquisto? Here is a look at his history and résumé, compiled using news reports from the Stockton Record and Lodi News-Sentinel, as well as legal research website Trellis.

Stockton native with California education

Acquisto attended Stockton public schools through middle school and graduated from Stockton’s St. Mary’s High School in 1986.

He then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Santa Barbara and his juris doctor from University of San Francisco School of Law.

Private practice in Sacramento, then California AG’s office

Acquisto worked as an associate for Rushford and Bonotto LLP from 1995 to 1998; and for Mennemeier, Glassman and Stroud LLP from 1998 to 2001.

Acquisto then spent a decade as a deputy attorney general in the state Attorney General’s correctional law division, where his caseload consisted of prisoner civil rights cases before moving to tackle public policy issues for the state office.

On to the Capitol

The Stockton native joined then-Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration in 2011 where, as chief deputy legal secretary, Acquisto took on prison overcrowding, parole review and health care matters.

Two years into his stint at the governor’s office, Brown tapped Acquisto for a Sacramento Superior Court judgeship. Acquisto was appointed in 2013, filling the spot vacated by the retirement of Sacramento Superior Court Judge Peter J. McBrien.

Acquisto sits in Sacramento Superior Court’s Department 36.

How is Sacramento County DA barring Acquisto from cases?

Ho’s office confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that prosecutors plan to use a section of the California Code of Civil Procedure to “blanket paper” Acquisto.

The maneuver allows prosecutors to reject a judge for allegedly being prejudiced against their interests.