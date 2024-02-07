Sacramento jury convicts man for series of massage parlor robberies, attempted sexual assault

A Sacramento County jury on Tuesday convicted a man for a series of robberies in 2022 at four massage parlors after he reportedly demanded sexual services from employees and was turned down.

James Curtis Kern, 57, was found guilty of kidnapping to commit another crime, assault with the intent of committing sexual assault, robbery, attempted robbery and petty theft, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

The reported crimes occurred in the summer of 2022. Prosecutors said Kern visited the four massage parlors and demanded a massage and sexual services. The employees turned him down.

Prosecutors said that when Kern’s demands were rejected, he either stole, robbed or tried to rob from the businesses, or he tried to sexually assault a female employee.

In one incident, Kern robbed a female employee, dragged her to the back of the business and tried to rape her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said another massage parlor employee recognized Kern after spotting him in security camera video posted online and notified police. Investigators then identified Kern as the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kern remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8 in Sacramento Superior Court.

Prosecutors said Kern faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and two months to life in prison.