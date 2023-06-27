Sacramento jury finds man guilty of 2021 murder at Arden Arcade apartment complex

A man was convicted Monday of murder in a fatal 2021 shooting in Sacramento County’s Arden Arcade area.

Fard Smithson, 30, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Smithson killed Keela Lanea Cole, 42, at the Bell Park Apartments near Encina High School in Arden Arcade in July 2021.

A Sacramento Superior Court jury found that Smithson intentionally and personally discharged a firearm causing death, the DA news release said.

Smithson lived with Cole and committed unreported acts of domestic violence, prosecutors said.

On July 19, 2021, three friends were at Smithson and Cole’s residence when someone made a joke about the food Cole prepared for everyone, according to the DA news release.

Smithson then got off the couch, went into the kitchen and threw his plate of food in the sink, prosecutors said. He rounded the corner and shot Cole in the back of the head two times while she was sitting on the couch, according to officials.

The jury determined Smithson and the three others at the apartment immediately fled the scene, with one returning to call 911. Smithson reportedly changed his clothes and returned to the scene hours later, claiming he didn’t know what had happened.

Smithson was arrested the day after the shooting by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff’s officials at the time of his arrest said Smithson had an extensive criminal history in Sacramento County, with 15 separate court cases dating back to 2012.

Smithson faces up to 53 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11 in Sacramento Superior Court.