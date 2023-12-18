Sacramento Kings G League player and girlfriend accused of murdering friend in Las Vegas

A Sacramento Kings G League player and his girlfriend have been arrested after the death of an acquaintance in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Chance Comanche, 27, who plays for the Stockton Kings, was arrested by California FBI agents on Friday and is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping, police said in a Sunday release. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, jail records show.

Image: Chance Comanch (Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images)

His girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested two days prior in Las Vegas and was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping charges, police said. Her bail is set at $500,000, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Both are accused of executing a murder plot on Harnden’s friend, Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

Rodgers went out with friends on Dec. 5, police said, and had planned to meet up with Harnden, who brought Comanche along with her. Rodgers had not been seen alive since.

The Stockton Kings played in Henderson, Nevada, at The Dollar Loan Center on Dec. 5, according to their team schedule. The team dropped Comanche after his Friday arrest.

“Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers,” police said.

Police said they were able to gather more information on Rodgers’ case after arresting both Harnden and Comanche, leading detectives to “recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada.”

The Clark County coroner determined the remains to be Rodgers, police said, leading police to determine that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for her kidnapping and murder.

Police did not detail what kind of information led them to the desert in Henderson or what information helped them to determine that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the crime.

The police department said both Harnden’s and Comanche’s charges will be updated to include murder charges.

According to jail records, Comanche is next expected in Sacramento County court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing for Harnden is scheduled for Dec. 28, court records show.

The public defender's office representing Harnden did not immediately answer a call for comment outside of normal business hours. Jail records do not list an attorney representing Comanche.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com