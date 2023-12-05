Sacramento Kings issue statement after fan dies during game against New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings issued a statement expressing their condolences after a fan died during their nationally televised game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings were playing the Pelicans in an in-season tournament game on TNT when the fan experienced a medical emergency. Paramedics responded to provide medical aid, but they were unable to resuscitate the victim.

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency,” the Kings said in a statement provided to The Sacramento Bee. “EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department told FOX 40 the victim was a man in his 30s. He was unresponsive when medics arrived. After 20 minutes, he was pronounced dead.