Sacramento Kings waive two more players. Here’s what their roster and rotation looks like

The Kings waived two more players Thursday to reach the regular-season roster limit with three preseason games remaining.

The Kings released guard Deonte Burton and center Chance Comanche. Both players are expected to join the G League Stockton Kings upon clearing waivers, a league source told The Sacramento Bee.

The news came as the Kings prepared to play the Golden State Warriors in their preseason home opener Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is still searching for its first preseason win after suffering a 112-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors and a 109-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings will face the Warriors on Sunday in their first encounter since Game 7 of last season’s memorable first-round playoff series. They will play the Warriors again on Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco before concluding preseason play against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 19 in Sacramento.

The Kings and Jazz will meet again in the season opener Oct. 25 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. And, yes, you read that right. Delta Air Lines, which owned the naming rights to the arena from 1991-2006, repurchased those rights in January 2023. As of July 1, the arena is again known as Delta Center after being called EnergySolutions Arena (2006-15), Vivint Smart Homes Arena (2015-20) and Vivint Arena (2020-23).

The Kings could go into that game with the same roster they have now after waiving Jeremy Lamb, Burton and Comanche in recent days, trimming their 21-man training camp roster to 18. Teams are allowed to carry 18 players during the regular season with 15 players on standard NBA contracts and three players on two-way deals.

Sacramento’s current depth chart has come into focus in recent days with Kings coach Mike Brown shedding light on certain position battles.

PG: De’Aaron Fox/Davion Mitchell/Colby Jones

SG: Kevin Huerter/Malik Monk/Jaylen Nowell

SF: Harrison Barnes/Chris Duarte/Kessler Edwards

PF: Keegan Murray/Trey Lyles/Sasha Vezenkov

C: Domantas Sabonis/JaVale McGee/Alex Len

The Kings also have guards Keon Ellis and Jordan Ford and forward Jalen Slawson under two-way contracts, meaning they can split time between the G League and NBA clubs.

Brown said Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray and Sabonis will make up the starting lineup again after the Kings won 48 games to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season. Mitchell , Monk, Lyles and McGee are in line for backup minutes. The competition for the final spot in the rotation has come down to Duarte and Vezenkov.