Sacramento leader unanimously approves homeless proposal

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

In a year already plagued by pandemic and wildfires, Californians are also entangled with the crippling effect of drought. "Every year, there seems to be a disaster and issues," lamented California State Parks Public Safety Chief Aaron Wright, who responded to help Oroville through the Camp Fire and many other crises. In 2017, hundreds of thousands of lives were threatened when massive flooding damaged the Oroville Dam. Today, changing weather conditions have created a stark contrast from years ago: Hot temperatures and low rainfall have left miles of dusty, cracked shoreline exposed. See more above.