Sacramento man, 18, killed in head-on crash near Delta. Woman arrested, CHP says

A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old Sacramento man on a Delta-area highway, authorities said.

CHP investigators determined that a 2004 Subaru driven by a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was heading southbound on Highway 160 just north of Highway 12, near the Rio Vista Bridge, around 9:30 p.m. when the Subaru crossed into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming 1998 Honda, the CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The Honda ended up down a levee on the east side of Highway 160, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Honda was being transported to a hospital when he died inside an ambulance, the CHP said. He had to be extricated from his vehicle, the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a Sunday night Facebook post.

The Subaru driver, whose identity has not been released by the CHP, showed signs of intoxication at the scene and suffered minor injuries. She was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI causing injury, according to the news release.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.