Sacramento man arrested by FBI in New York on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults

A 35-year-old man Sacramento man was arrested in New York in connection with multiple sexual assaults, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Kabeh Cummings is suspected of committing multiple sexual assaults in Sacramento starting in 2010, police said.

He was arrested on August 29 by the New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Cummings will be extradited to Sacramento, where he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail,” the Police Department said.

He will be booked on suspicion multiple charges involving allegations of kidnapping to commit rape with a foreign object by force, forcible oral copulation, forcible rape and sodomy of an unconscious victim, police said.

Several law enforcement agencies collaborated in the arrest of Cummings, including Sacramento and New York police, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and federal law enforcement in Sacramento and New York.

The District Attorney’s Office will host a news conference on Sept. 5 to share more information about Cummings’ arrest, police said.