Sacramento man arrested following pursuit in Sutter County

Oct. 5—Law enforcement personnel used knee and hand strikes to subdue the suspect of a vehicle pursuit on Saturday after the suspect allegedly kicked a Sutter County Sheriff's Office K-9, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.

Satpal Singh Baraich, 46, of Sacramento, was transported by ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center for other medical issues. He was arrested for felony evading, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, driving on a suspended license, and DUI.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, a CHP officer driving south on Highway 99 noticed a black Honda Pilot driving north on Highway 99, south of Powerline Road at over 100 miles per hour. The officer made a U-turn and attempted to catch the Honda. Baraich sped up to 130 MPH and failed to yield. He exited at Nicholas Avenue, made a U-turn and reentered the highway on northbound Highway 99. The Honda's left front tire deflated and Baraich was only able to reach a speed of 40 MPH. Baraich made several U-turns on Highway 99, north of the Feather River Bridge, and attempted to ram the pursuing officer's vehicle several times. After Baraich turned down a dirt farm road, the officer established a perimeter and CHP Air-24 and a Sutter County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit responded. In addition, a large number of CHP officers and sheriff's deputies arrived and assisted with the search, according to the release.

The Honda was located abandoned and a ground search began. About an hour and a half after Baraich fled from the Honda, he was found hiding in a ditch. He allegedly refused commands to come out and the K-9 was released on him. He allegedly began to kick the K-9 causing officers to go into the ditch to stop Baraich.

Baraich had a felony warrant out of Yuba City for a hit-and-run, according to the release.