Sacramento man arrested in mail theft investigation. Here’s what police found

Galt police officers arrested a Sacramento man Sunday, accusing him of stealing about 100 pieces of mail addressed to residents in Galt.

“This arrest is a reminder to check your mail daily, avoid sending checks or cash, and promptly report any mail theft to us,” the Galt Police Department said on social media.

Police officers found the man’s vehicle while investigating reports of mail theft and pulled it over, police said online. Mail — including envelopes with credit cards and identifying documents — were stashed inside, police said.

The driver, who police said was on probation, faces a felony charge of suspicion of unlawfully acquiring the possible identification cards of 10 or more victims; a misdemeanor charge of driving while not allowed due to a prior DUI; and an infraction of driving unregistered vehicle.

The 40-year-old suspect was also arrested on an unrelated warrant that included charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He’s held on $1 million bail for the mail-theft incident. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.