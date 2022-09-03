Sacramento man arrested in Modesto on suspicion of shooting 12-year-old girl

A Sacramento man suspected of shooting a 12-year-old girl during a Bay Area road rage incident on Friday was arrested in Modesto.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s mother was driving in Pittsburg with her daughter and two other children, ages 6 and 6 months, when they became involved in a road-rage incident with another motorist, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

The suspect pulled alongside the victim’s car, took out a handgun and fired a single round, which struck the 12-year-old girl in the leg, police said.

Pittsburg Police interviewed witnesses to the incident and used a citywide camera system to generate leads.

By Friday night, authorities learned that the suspect was at The Marina Apartments south of Naraghi Lake, said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Robert Gumm. Modesto Police Officers went to the apartments, saw the suspect’s vehicle and waited outside until the suspect came out of an apartment, he said.

Modesto officers detained Dwayne Brown III, 29, until Pittsburg Police picked him up and took him back to the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-646-2441.