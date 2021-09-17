Sacramento man arrested after shots fired in Sutter County

Sep. 17—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sacramento man after an argument led to shots being fired on Sunday.

Theotis Leshun Thornton, 37, was booked into Sutter County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, SCSO received reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Reed Road. A caller said her son had been followed home from a gas station by an individual after a verbal argument. After another argument, the man later identified as Thornton allegedly shot a gun toward the alleged victim. Thornton allegedly fled the scene and deputies who responded recovered a single round from the passenger door of the alleged victim's vehicle, according to a SCSO press release.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Sutter County received a phone call from Thornton who said he had been involved in a road rage incident the night before. Detectives requested that Thornton go to the sheriff's office to speak with them. After obtaining Thornton's statement, it was determined that he had assaulted the victim with a firearm following the argument.

Thornton posted $50,000 bail and was released on Tuesday. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office had not filed charges as of Thursday.