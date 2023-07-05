Sacramento man arrested in stabbing caught on video at Levi’s Stadium soccer match

Detectives on Tuesday evening arrested a Sacramento man at his home after he was identified as a suspect in a stabbing that was captured on video Sunday during a soccer match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Sacramento Police Department detectives took the 29-year-old man into custody after “advanced video technology” identified him as the stabbing suspect, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

The stabbing occurred about 8:45 p.m. during a brawl involving several spectators in the stadium seats at Sunday’s match between Mexico and Qatar. The game ended with a Qatar 1-0 win, with both teams advancing to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Video of the stabbing was captured by other fans and shared on social media. Police have said the fan who was stabbed suffered serious wounds but was recovering in a hospital.

The video footage and witness statements allowed investigators to identify the suspect and a person-of-interest wanted for questioning within 24 hours of the stabbing. In an update on Monday night, police said the stabbing suspect was last seen wearing a green Mexico National Team jersey, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

A Santa Clara Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for the identified stabbing suspect and a search warrant for his home.

Sacramento detectives went to the suspect’s home in the 3300 block of 22nd Avenue in the South Oak Park neighborhood. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, Santa Clara police said. The detectives also questioned the person-of-interest found at the Sacramento home, determined the woman did not commit a crime and released her at the scene.

The detectives served the search warrant at the home, where there they located evidence; Santa Clara police did not disclose what evidence was found at the home.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday afternoon without bail.

