Sacramento man arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons charges in Roseville

A Sacramento man was arrested in Roseville last week after police allegedly found a weapon and illicit narcotics in his vehicle.

Early on Nov. 29, an officer on the graveyard shift saw a vehicle with multiple code violations, the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post.

The officer made a traffic stop in the area of Cirby Way and Riverside Avenue. During the stop, the officer found that the man was driving with a suspended license and his passenger was on searchable probation.

The officer searched the vehicle and allegedly found the passenger was “in possession of a stolen revolver and methamphetamine packaged for distribution,” the department said.

That passenger — Anthony Andrews, 24, of Sacramento — was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons charges and booked into the South Placer Jail, where he remains on $85,000 bail. Andrews was expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.