A Sacramento man called 911. Lawsuit says he was then arrested, strip-searched and battered

A Sacramento man is suing city police and county sheriff’s deputies, claiming that after he called 911 for help from a knife-wielding homeless woman he was arrested and taken to jail, where his dreadlocks were sliced off and a bag was placed over his head.

The suit, filed in federal court in Sacramento late Thursday on behalf of Silas Jones, alleges that in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2022, Jones was “wrongfully arrested and subjected to excessive force and physical abuse” by Sacramento police and deputies at the jail.

The incident began as Jones was leaving an acquaintance’s home on Franklin Boulevard when he was confronted by a homeless woman running toward him with a knife in her hand, the suit says.

Jones ran from the woman while calling 911 for help and, after he had safely evaded her, continued walking home, the suit says.

As he walked, officers arrived and asked if he had called 911, and Jones said he no longer needed help and continued walking, the suit says.

The two officers — a man and a woman whose identities are not yet known — then approached him, the suit says.

“Immediately upon reaching Plaintiff, the officers grabbed Plaintiff and handcuffed Plaintiff by forcing Plaintiff’s arms behind his back,” the suit says. “Plaintiff repeatedly told the officers that he had not committed a crime and should not be detained.

“The female yet-to-be-identified Sacramento police officer explained that they were doing a welfare check, to which Plaintiff explained that he did not need a welfare check and that he was the one that called the police for help.”

The officer’s partner then “took the handcuffed Plaintiff to the patrol vehicle and forcefully shoved Plaintiff into the back seat,” the suit says.

“Plaintiff continued to express that had not committed a crime and was the one who called for the police’s assistance,” the suit says, adding that “multiple” additional officers arrived at the scene.

Jones was then removed from the patrol vehicle and had his backpack cut off his back, the suit says, adding that he “suffered injuries during his unlawful arrest by Sacramento Police Officers” before he was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown.

At the jail, sheriff’s deputies “strip searched Plaintiff by forcefully ripping off his clothing, leaving Plaintiff in only a t-shirt and underwear,” the suit says.

“Additionally, while going through the booking process, yet-to-be-identified deputies cut Plaintiff’s dreadlocked hair,” the suit says. “The abuse endured by the Sheriff’s Deputies continued, as without lawful justification, yet-to-be-identified Sheriff’s Deputies placed a bag over Plaintiff’s head.

“With his vision impaired, yet-to-be-identified Sheriff’s Deputies then brutalized Plaintiff. After the yet-to-be-identified Sheriff’s Deputies finished unlawfully assaulting Plaintiff, they threw him in a cell, where he remained in a t-shirt and underwear until he was able to post bail.”

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday; the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office declined comment.

The suit alleges excessive force, battery, unlawful search and seizure and detention and seeks general special and punitive damages.