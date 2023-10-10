Sacramento man dies after collision with motorhome on Highway 50 in El Dorado Hills, CHP says

A Sacramento man died Monday evening in a collision on Highway 50 in El Dorado Hills, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to westbound Highway 50 near Silva Valley Parkway at 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a motor home that overturned.

When they arrived, they found the RV was on fire and flames had spread to the hillside. El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the fire, extinguishing it.

After investigating the scene, officers learned a 1990 Mallard Motorhome overturned after colliding with a 1999 Ford Expedition. The Ford also overturned as a result of the crash, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Eric West, 55, CHP said.

A passenger of the Ford and the driver of the motorhome were transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

“The crash and its causes are still under investigation by the CHP,” said Officer Andrew Brown, spokesman for the highway patrol’s Placerville office.