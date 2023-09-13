Sacramento man dies after vehicle veers off Granite Bay road and hits boulder, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol was investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in a deadly crash early Wednesday after a vehicle went off a Granite Bay road and struck a large boulder.

A 67-year-old Sacramento man died in the single-vehicle crash along Auburn Folsom Road, just north of Morningside Drive, the CHP Auburn office announced in a news release. The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

About 1 a.m., CHP officers were called to the scene of the vehicle crash. The investigating officers determined the Sacramento man was driving a 2004 blue Saturn south at an unknown rate of speed on Auburn Folsom Road, and his vehicle veered to the right and off the road.

The CHP said the vehicle’s front end hit a large boulder, before the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its right side. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The CHP said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the fatal crash, which remained under investigation.