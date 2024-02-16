Sacramento man facing attempted murder charge following road rage incident

(FOX40.COM) — A man from Sacramento has been arrested and placed into a Sacramento County jail after he shot at another vehicle while driving on Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said it believes that the incident was fueled by road rage and that the man, 27, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On December 30, the 27-year-old man was driving north along I-5 near Twin Cities Road, which is located in the southern part of Sacramento County. CHP officers said that the man shot five times at another vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but officers said that the shots “narrowly missed” an empty child car seat. “Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the potential for tragedy was unmistakable,” CHP said in a Facebook post.

Upon completing its investigation of the suspect, CHP found an unserialized short-barreled AR-15-style rifle, ammunition, and evidence of identity theft.

“This incident underscores the dangers of road rage and the lengths to which CHP will go to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” the agency’s post read.

It continued, “The safety of Californians on our roads is our highest priority. This arrest is a testament to our dedication to justice and the protection of our community members.”

