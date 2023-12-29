Sacramento man found asleep in fast food parking lot with 200 pounds of marijuana, police say

A Sacramento man was arrested by Marysville police officers who said they found him passed out Thursday morning in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot and accused him of having more than 200 pounds of marijuana for a drug deal, police said.

Officers were stopped at about 10:50 a.m. and told of a man asleep in his car parked at a McDonald’s. They found a 52-year-old Sacramento resident asleep in the driver’s seat, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release.

The man is accused of having 207 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a “ghost” handgun, police said. He reportedly told officers he was headed to Oroville to sell the marijuana, according to the news release.

Police said the 52-year-old man faces charges of transporting marijuana with intent to sell it, having a ghost firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition, having a firearm with more than ten rounds and having drug paraphernalia. Ghost guns are illegal, privately manufactured firearms.

The suspect was booked into Yuba County, where he was in custody Thursday with bail set at $100,000.