Sacramento man held to answer for counts of lewd acts with a child

Oct. 1—A Yuba County Superior Court judge found there was enough evidence for a Sacramento man to be tried on three counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Judge Julia Scrogin ruled last Friday following a preliminary hearing that there was not enough evidence to hold Rosendo Aquino-Loyola, 38, to one count of kidnapping by means of persuading or enticing a minor to commit a lewd or lascivious act, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith.

The count was dismissed. Aquino-Loyola will be headed to trial on the other three charges. He was arrested in August after an investigation by Yuba County Sheriff's Office detectives into a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old Linda girl. Aquino-Loyola was acquainted with the victim through extended family, according to law enforcement.

Smith said YCSO Detective Charles May testified during the preliminary hearing last week.

Aquino-Loyola is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22 for an arraignment on the information. He posted bail on Wednesday and is no longer in custody.