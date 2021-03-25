Sacramento man Omar Ameen is accused of being a terrorist. New evidence could cast doubt on the case

It was a headline few could forget: A leader of the Islamic State group found in Sacramento. The Iraqi government wanted Omar Ameen arrested and extradited immediately to face trial for murder. That push for hurried extradition, though, turned into a two-year fight by a defense team who say that's not the story at all. See more above.

Recommended Stories

  • You Can't Miss This Brand New, High Def Supermassive Black Hole Image

    You can't miss this.

  • Former NYPD Officer Who Played Tambourine Inside Capitol Has Been Arrested and Charged

    A retired NYPD officer who was captured on video playing a tambourine inside the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested and charged.

  • Purity culture and the subjugation of women: Southern Baptist beliefs on sex and gender provide context to spa suspect's 'motive'

    Southern Baptist purity culture teaches that women are to blame for men's sexual urges. AP Photo/Mike StewartEven before a member of a Southern Baptist church was accused of the Georgia spa massacre, motivated, he told police, by guilt over a “sex addiction,” the Southern Baptist Convention was under scrutiny over its teachings on gender and sexuality. Just two weeks ago, prominent evangelical Bible teacher Beth Moore announced she had left the Southern Baptists, primarily over what she described as denominational leaders’ misogyny as reflected in their support for Donald Trump. And then came the attack on March 16 which left eight dead, including six Asian women. The suspect’s church has since expelled Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged in the killings, and condemned the actions as the result of a “sinful heart.” No one is suggesting that the denomination was responsible for what happened. But as a scholar of gender and religion and someone who grew up Southern Baptist, I am aware that holding girls and women responsible for men’s sexual urges is not uncommon in a denomination that expects women to submit to men. This expectation of submission was a theme that came up repeatedly in interviews I conducted with 159 current and former Southern Baptist women for my book “God Speaks to Us, Too: Southern Baptist Women on Church, Home, and Society.” Common beliefs, not creeds Southern Baptists, the largest branch of evangelicalism in the U.S., are noncreedal. This means Southern Baptists do not have a required dogma, although the denomination’s confessional statement, “The Baptist Faith and Message,” lays out commonly held beliefs. Not every Southern Baptist, then, believes the same things. But since the 1990s, fundamentalists who adhere to a strict set of beliefs have controlled the denomination. Their approach to interpreting the Bible and their beliefs about gender predominate in Southern Baptist churches. They are taught in Southern Baptist seminaries, practiced in hiring for missionaries and agency workers, and reflected in curriculum materials for churches. Central is the belief in Biblical literalism – a method of interpreting the Bible based on the belief that the text is literally true. Biblical literalists believe, for example, that God created the universe in six days, that a worldwide flood destroyed all but Noah’s family and the pairs of animals on the ark, and that the Red Sea parted so the Israelites could walk across on dry ground. Literalism goes hand in hand with inerrancy – the belief that the Bible is without error, not only in doctrine but also in history and science. This method of interpreting the Bible plays a significant role in how Southern Baptists come to many of their beliefs about gender. The fall of Eve Many Southern Baptists believe that the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible happened literally as described. That is, God created one man and one woman, put them in the Garden of Eden, and forbade them to eat the fruit from one tree. Because Eve was the first of the humans to fall from God’s grace by eating the forbidden fruit, she became subject to man. And that subjugation fell on all women, according to Southern Baptist teaching. Further, some Baptists argue that gender hierarchy was God’s original intention. This interpretation of Eve as “first in the Edenic fall” was cited by Southern Baptists in a 1984 resolution calling for women to be excluded from ordained ministry. This fits with the Southern Baptist principle of complementarianism which holds that while God created men and women as equals, they perform separate but complementary roles: that men are to be leaders in home, church and society, and women are to be submissive helpers, primarily responsible for caring for the home and rearing children. In this way, women are expected to submit to men in the home and in the church. Southern Baptist leaders point to the writings of the apostle Paul in the Bible (Ephesians 5:22) as evidence of God’s expectation of women’s submission: “Wives, submit yourself unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.” This view of submission also means that women should not hold leadership over men or teach men in the church, hence the move to prevent women being ordained. Sexuality and gender identity The denomination’s teachings on sexuality are similarly rooted in traditional beliefs about women and men. Humans were, according to Southern Baptists, created heterosexual, and sexual activity is acceptable only between a man and a woman in a lifelong heterosexual marriage. While 54% of Christians support acceptance of homosexuality, only 30% of Southern Baptists believe homosexuality should be accepted. In 1992, the Southern Baptist Convention amended its constitution to exclude churches that implied acceptance of homosexuality. The suspect in the spa killings attended Crabtree First Baptist Church in Milton, Ga. Chris Aluka Berry for The Washington Post via Getty Images The executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention recently ousted two churches that welcome LGBTQ people into membership. Most evangelicals believe that God created humanity as male and female only. According to the denomination, only these two biological sexes exist, and gender aligns with sex. In 2014, the Southern Baptist Convention approved a resolution affirming, “God’s good design” is “that gender identity is determined by biological sex and not by one’s self-perception.” These views on sexual activity and gender roles are reflected in the purity culture that influences many Southern Baptists. Purity culture focuses on abstinence outside traditional heterosexual marriage and dangers in girls’ and women’s sexuality. In particular, purity culture teaches that girls and women are responsible for boys’ and men’s sexuality and that they may cause boys and men to sin through expressions of their own sexuality. These teachings are supported by an entire industry of purity rings, purity balls, purity curricula and purity music. Purity culture rarely talks about sexual violence or consent because of the assumption that controlling men’s sexual urges is women’s responsibility, and so, if women will be completely asexual, men will not be overcome by their sexual urges. Taken together, these beliefs create a context in which men exert authority and control. Women are expected to submit to men and to constrain men’s sexual urges and behaviors through their pure lifestyles. Women are seen as important but secondary, equal in value but submissive in actuality. None of this can excuse or explain the actions of the shooting suspect in Georgia. But Southern Baptist beliefs about sex and gender give context to the suspect’s apparent conviction that his sexual urges were wrong, and that the women he believed to have encouraged them were in some way responsible. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Susan M. Shaw, Oregon State University. Read more:Sexism has long been part of the culture of Southern BaptistsShould Southern Baptist women be preachers? A centuries old controversy finds new life Susan M. Shaw does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Anna Faris Got Real About the Issues She Faced in Both Her Marriages

    Faris was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018 and to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

  • San Francisco school board's latest crisis: Racist tweets

    The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016, saying that Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months. Board member Alison Collins was the focus of a heated public meeting Tuesday evening attended online by more than 1,000 people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Find the perfect nude heels for you and your wardrobe

    Elevate everything in your wardrobe with the perfect nude heels. Salone Monet makes color inclusive nude heels that are sure to fit your complexion or wardrobe. Nude heels are the perfect addition to any outfit, and with Salone Monet’s array of shades, you’ll be sure to find one that celebrates you and your style. Shop here: salonemonet.com “Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.”

  • COVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

    Three separate studies of health-care workers in American and Israeli health systems suggested COVID-19 vaccinations are having a positive effect. The studies, all published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggested vaccinations have played a role in significantly reducing COVID-19 infections at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, the Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, and both the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Los Angeles, health systems, providing hope that the results are similar elsewhere. In the UC systems, more than 36,600 health-care workers received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. During that same span, more than 28,000 of those workers got their second dose. Not all of them were tested, but of the more than 14,000 who were, 379 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least one day after vaccination, and 71 percent of those who did, did so within the first two weeks after the first dose. Ultimately, only seven people tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. At HHUMC in Jerusalem, meanwhile, there was also a steady decline in positive tests among workers who received the Pfizer vaccine the further they got from their doses. 3. And concordant with a 3rd report of vaccinations among health care workers in Israel https://t.co/cu1NIi5PEw pic.twitter.com/Rh7Ju1WAWY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 Finally, at UTSW, where 70 percent of the more than 23,000 employees have been vaccinated, there were clear differences in infections between those who were not inoculated, those partially inoculated, and those fully inoculated in the first several weeks of the system's vaccination drive. Only 4 of the 8,211 fully vaccinated employees tested positive, compared to 234 of the 8,969 workers who were not vaccinated at all. Very good news @NEJM today on vaccine effectiveness in the US and Israeli healthcare workforce1. @UTSWNews health system over 23,000 employees, 70% vaccinated, had a dramatic reduction of infectionshttps://t.co/xxMtfkDXpb pic.twitter.com/wR1vZfN46C — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementThere is no immigration crisis

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the church where they got married, which is now a vaccination site

    Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the vaccination site at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday. They got married there almost 10 years ago.

  • Black Tampa officer protests termination for using racial slur

    A Black Tampa police officer who was fired earlier this month for using the N-word is calling his punishment "excessive" and fighting his termination with the help of his union.The question driving the debate: Should a Black cop be fired for using the N-word? The inflammatory word used against African Americans is sometimes also used by African Americans in popular culture and as an effort to reclaim it, though some object to that use, too.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Police Chief Brian Dugan contends he had to be consistent under the city’s policy forbidding discriminatory language, per the Tampa Bay Times.But former officer Delvin White’s supporters — including students at Middleton High, where he was a school resource officer — are calling for the chief to reinstate White. An online petition created by a Middleton student has garnered nearly 1,300 signatures.What they're saying: "Black folks are looking at this like, white police officers have done us wrong, shot us dead in the street, they have mistreated us and still have their job, so why would you want to fire this man for saying a word?" said Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis. This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Patriots’ Justin Herron honored for preventing sexual assault in Arizona

    New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was honored after prevent a sexual assault in Arizona

  • Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings

    Speaking on the floor of the Georgia state Senate last week, Michelle Au implored her colleagues to “stand up” to the hatred aimed at Asian Americans that's increased during the pandemic. A day later, a gunman shook the Atlanta area by killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent. For Au, who joined the state Senate in January as its first Asian American woman, the attack was a heartbreaking validation of her fears.

  • Prince Harry starts new job with Silicon Valley firm

    "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company.

  • Woman arrested in Rio Linda in EDD fraud investigation

    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office conducted a raid at a Rio Linda home Tuesday, arresting a woman in connection to a fraud case with the troubled California Employment Development Department.

  • Ebro Addresses Saweetie Saying She Had PTSD After Hot 97 Freestyle and Interview

    Ebro took to Twitter Tuesday, where he responded to Saweetie saying her 2018 interview and freestyle on Hot 97 with gave her post-traumatic stress disorder.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.

  • Issa Rae Is a Media Mogul Now

    Issa Rae becomes next media mogul as she signs a new deal with WarnerMedia.

  • Man threatens divorce over wife’s new OnlyFans account: ‘I can’t stand the shame’

    He couldn't take how his wife's behavior was impacting their daughter.

  • Lauren Graham on how her 'Gilmore Girls' character would've survived the pandemic

    Everyone has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in their own way, and Lauren Graham knows exactly how her "Gilmore Girls" character would have survived time in lockdown. "I think Lorelei would have taken up a lot of bizarre crafts," she told "Good Morning America" Wednesday during her first-ever "GMA" appearance. On "Gilmore Girls," Graham, 54, starred as Lorelai Gilmore, a fast-talking, coffee-addicted single mom to an equally whip-smart daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

  • Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans

    A new outside report found that Facebook has allowed groups — many tied to QAnon, boogaloo and militia movements — to glorify violence during the 2020 election and in the weeks leading up to the deadly riots on the U.S. Capitol in January. Avaaz, a nonprofit advocacy group that says it seeks to protect democracies from misinformation, identified 267 pages and groups on Facebook that it says spread violence-glorifying material in the heat of the 2020 election to a combined following of 32 million users. More than two-thirds of the groups and pages had names that aligned with several domestic extremist movements, the report found.