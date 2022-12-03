Sacramento man pleads guilty to selling drugs to an undercover officer ... twice

A Sacramento man pleaded guilty this week to distribution of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors, and faces a possible life sentence.

Francelino Mario Alves, 51, sold a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on June 13, 2017, and again on July 12 of that year, according to court documents.

Alves entered his guilty plea Tuesday, Phillip A. Talbert, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, announced on Thursday.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer is prosecuting the case.

Alves’ sentencing is scheduled for March 7. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, though prosecutors note punishment “will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.”