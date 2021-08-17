Sacramento man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of a minor

Aug. 17—A Sacramento man pleaded not guilty Friday to kidnapping with intent to commit rape and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14.

Rosendo Aquino-Loyola, 38, was arrested on Aug. 8 after an investigation by detectives into a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old Linda girl. Aquino-Loyola allegedly lured the victim to meet up with him at a local gas station where he picked her up and drove her to the river bottoms where the assault allegedly occurred. Aquino-Loyola was acquainted with the victim through extended family, according to law enforcement.

He appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for his arraignment. As of late Monday, Aquino-Loyola remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17 for a pre-hearing conference.