Sacramento man stumbles into Wingstop after being shot in the chest

(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento man is expected to survive a gunshot wound after he was able to stumble into a local Wingstop to call for help.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, a man whose identity has not been reported was the victim of a shooting in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the gunshot victim walked into the Wingstop at 5905 Florin Road and called for emergency services. The man was reportedly shot in the chest, but was “coherent and walking.”

Officials said he was transported to a local hospital, stabilized, and expected to survive.

