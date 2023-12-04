Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on homelessness, Prop. 1
(Inside California Politics) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss homelessness in California and Proposition 1.
In March, voters will decide on Prop. 1, a plan that would both provide more than $6 Billion to provide behavioral housing and treatment, as well as update the Mental Health Services Act, a bill Steinberg was the author of in 2004.
