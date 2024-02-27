Sacramento mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters before the primary

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento’s primary election for mayor is one week away and candidates are vying for last opportunities to gain voter support.

FOX40 invited candidates to complete in-studio interviews about their mayoral plans if elected. Steve Hansen participated on Monday and additional pre-election video sessions will be added to this page as they become available throughout the week.

What issues do Sacramento mayoral candidates say are the most important?

Candidates

Steve Hansen

Hansen is a small-businessman and former Sacramento City Council member who served from 2012-2020. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and said he is primarily focused on homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing.

Jose Antonio Avina II

Avina is a Marine Corps captain and small-business owner. He does not have a party affiliation and said is primary focuses are crime and public safety, infrastructure, and sustainability.

Flojaune Cofer

Cofer is a public health professional. She is affiliated with the Democratic Party and said the key issues for her are housing and homelessness, community safety, and economic prosperity in a changing climate.

Julius Engel

Engel is an asset protection officer (Federal/DHS for 4 years now private). He is affiliated with the Republican and lists his key issues as homelessness, minimum wage, and reducing SMUD bills.

Kevin McCarty

McCarty is a state assembly member. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and lists his key issues as homelessness, “keeping our neighborhoods safe,” and affordable housing.

Richard Pan

Pan is a physician, educator and small-business owner. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and said he’s focused on homelessness, public safety, and creating jobs.



