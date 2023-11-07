Will Sacramento get more rain this week? Here are the latest totals and forecast

On and off rain has been passing through the Sacramento area the last few days, and there may be a chance more will come at the end of the week.

“Later this week, we have kind of a weak system swinging by,” said Katrina Hand, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“As far as precipitation in the Sacramento area, it’s a very slight chance for light precipitation.”

Here’s how much rain fell throughout the area the last few days and what’s to come:

Sacramento area rain totals

Sunday brought less than a tenth of an inch of rain to the area, the weather service told The Bee on Monday. Showers continued on Monday morning.

Below are 36-hour rain totals for the Sacramento region, as of Tuesday morning, according to the weather service:

Sacramento: 0.36 inches

Rocklin: 0.24 inches

Roseville: 0.32 inches

Sacramento International Airport: 0.03 inches

Rancho Cordova: 0.44 inches

Sacramento Mather Airport: 0.11 inches

Fair Oaks: 0.31 inches

El Dorado Hills: 0.68 inches

Citrus Heights: 0.24 inches

When will rain return?

According to the five-day forecast, there is a 10% chance that rain will return on Thursday night.

“The main ban of precipitation will be mainly limited to the Northern California coast,” Hand said about this week’s system. “But there’s still the potential for a really light shower to drift inland into the Valley area later this week.”

Temperatures for the remainder of the week will remain in the mid to high 60s.

“Breezy northerly winds” will develop Tuesday night, Hand said.

Hand said Sacramento residents should begin to prepare for winter.

