Sacramento NAACP president reacts to new report about proposed changes to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
Sacramento NAACP president reacts to new report about proposed changes to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
Sacramento NAACP president reacts to new report about proposed changes to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
Families and boaters in Northern California say they're worried about low reservoir levels as the month of June kicks off with a heat wave baking the region.
After a planned recess, crews are ramping up construction again on the $4 billion Enbridge Line 3 replacement in northern Minnesota. The state of play: The number of workers handling the roughly 340-mile pipeline project — which is 60% complete — is expected to jump from around 1,000 during the pause to 4,000 this month, Mike Fernandez, senior vice president at Enbridge, told Axios.Why it matters: Enbridge says the project is an economic boon to northern Minnesota, but Indigenous and environment
Faith leaders released video showing the confrontation that ended with the shooting. They say it contradicts the patrol’s account.
During a time when law enforcement agencies across the nation are being scrutinized over their use of force and transparency, a new report from Sacramento County's Inspector General outlines recommended changes for the sheriff's office.
The "House" and "The Kominsky Method" actress opens up about the nuances of being a stepparent.
Gay, lesbian, and transgender candidates are running for office in Mexico's midterm election.Their cause?To upset politics as usual in the largely Roman Catholic, socially conservative Latin American country.Maria Clemente García Moreno wants to become the first trans woman in Mexican Congress."There would be discrimination just like there would be anywhere. And for that exact reason we want to go to Congress to combat it in all facets and show up with one voice, a representative voice for the sexual diversity for the trans community, to have a voice in the commissions, in parliamentary life, precisely to break that circle of discrimination."She's one of the 117 candidates identified as part of the LGBT community running for office in June. Public safety and tackling hate crime are among their key focus.117 LGBT people were killed in 2019, up almost a third from 2018 and the highest since 2015. That's according to data compiled by local advocacy group Letra S.This growth spurred activist Aurelien Guilabert to run for the capital's local congress."I am running because we are suffering one of the worst crises of violence. Crimes against diverse populations, hate crimes for questions of sexual orientation or gender, have gone up. And there doesn't exist to date a registry on the part of the authorities."Mexico's political parties were already required to nominate equal numbers of men and women.And new rules adopted by the national electoral institute INE last January added the obligation to nominate candidates from vulnerable groups, including the LGBT community.But for Roshell Terranova, a candidate for deputy from the Mexican Citizens' Movement, getting elected to Congress is just the beginning."Laws do not reform on their own. You have to lobby with other groups. You have to work to change people's thinking, including that of legislators because, let's not forget, there are ultra-right parties that use the shield of, 'it's for families,' to not grant us our rights. So I think it's going to be very interesting to be able to continue advancing with our rights from within.”
Sacramento, San Joaquin, Nevada and Solano counties are moving to California's orange tier for COVID-19 restrictions.
“I was shocked that people would think I would hurt my son.”
A major Southwestern metro region delivered a resounding victory to a Democratic congressional candidate who embraced the Biden administration's prescription's for economic recovery, as voters rebuffed Republican overtures across Albuquerque's heavily suburban and Latino political landscape. Tuesday’s special election vaulted 42-year-old Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a second-term state representative, into the congressional seat held previously by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The election is a precursor to a handful of races to fill vacancies in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections.
They are some of the most experienced and elite firefighters in the country, and in California, they are also the lowest paid. Entry-level federal firefighters start at $13.45 an hour, $1.55 less than the state's minimum wage. "Asking these people to do this hard, dangerous work, where sometimes they're putting their lives on the line, that it's just not reasonable," said Lani Brown, a union representative with the National Federation of Federal Employees. For federal firefighters starting out in cities with a higher cost of living, they are offered $14.66 an hour. But Brown said, even with this slight increase, firefighters are unable to pay for basic needs. See more in the video above.
Taiwan was a Covid-free haven for techies. Now, they're trying to get ahead of a looming lockdown.
Netanyahu opponents reach deal to form new government
Norway’s Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner suggested bitcoin could move past its current period of volatility and still experience “breakthroughs.”
An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. (June 1)
Study found 149 per cent increase in crimes against Asians in first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader. The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came shortly before a midnight deadline and prevented what could have been Israel's fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
Tom Cotton sent a letter Thursday to Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet, demanding details about Lockheed’s diversity and inclusion training.
The singer does everything from powerlifting to plyometrics to stay fit.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his companies are suing another bank lender, the latest trouble for his business empire after he revealed he is personally liable for $700 million in loans to a separate lender. The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit on Monday against Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over claims of deception. News of the lawsuit comes after Justice confirmed on Tuesday that he personally guaranteed $700 million in loans taken by his coal companies from a lender in the United Kingdom that went bankrupt.
The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families. Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself an unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries into foundation records related to those expenses. Woodley, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices, all felonies.