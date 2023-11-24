Sacramento nears freezing overnight temperatures. When will we have our coldest day?

It’s going to be a frosty few days in Sacramento.

The capital city will see near-freezing temperatures Friday night, with chilly conditions continuing into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze watch will go into effect Friday night, the weather service said.

On Saturday night, the freeze watch will be upgraded to a freeze warning in Sacramento, the NWS said Friday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The freeze warning affects the southern Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley, including the cities of Sacramento, Fairfield, Suisan, Stockton and Modesto, the agency said on its website.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Saturday, when temperatures in the region are expected to drop as low as 32 degrees, and 2 to 9 a.m. Sunday, when the mercury could dip to 30 degrees, the NWS said.

Here’s the five-day forecast for Sacramento and how to prepare your home for cold weather.

Near to below freezing overnight/morning temperatures will return to the Valley tonight and continue through the middle of next week. The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Protect your plants, pets and people! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ixqwejN7xn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 24, 2023

How cold will it get in Sacramento?

Overnight temperatures in the Sacramento area for the next five days will remain between 33 to 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday night, overnight temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees.

The low for Saturday night is forecast to be 36 degrees in Sacramento, the weather service said.

Sunday night will be the coldest in Sacramento, with temperatures expected to dip down to 33 degrees, according to the five-day forecast.

There will be an early morning potential for frost Saturday through Tuesday, the NWS said.

The next few days are expected to be sunny and cool, with highs in the 60s.

Saturday will be the warmest day with temperatures forecast to reach 61 degrees, the weather service said, while Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 60.

How do I prepare my home for cold weather?

Cover outdoor plants. Steps should be taken now to protect outside plants from the cold, according to the National Weather Service. Sheets, blankets, towels or cardboard boxes can be used.

Protect your pipes. You should let warm water drip from your faucet overnight — preferably from a faucet on an outside wall — to prevent them from freezing, according to the California Water Service.

Covering swimming pools is not necessary. You may choose to cover your pool to prevent dirt and debris from collecting in the water, according to Royal Swimming Pools, but you don’t have to cover it to prevent it from freezing over.

Do not use your oven as a heat source. Using your oven to heat your home is ineffective and dangerous, according to Stanislaus County’s Extreme Cold/Freeze Contingency Plan. There is an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when leaving your oven open. Children and pets could also be severely burned.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Look for discoloration of the skin, numbness or waxy skin as symptoms of frostbite. Confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and shivering are signs of hypothermia, according to the county’s contingency plan.

