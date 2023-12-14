Sacramento nightclub re-opening, hosting fundraiser after shooting killed 2, including owner

Sacto By Night lounge will open for the first time Friday after its owner and a 23-year-old patron were gunned down last month outside the south Sacramento club, hosting a fundraiser in honor of the men’s memory and to support their families.

“Join us for a night where sorrow meets strength, as we pay homage to the two innocent souls lost in a crossfire,” a social media post from the nightclub’s operators said.

Its $20 entry fee and 50% of all sales Friday will go to the families of Sacto By Night lounge owner Binh Do, 51, and Ryu Kai Her, 23 who were killed in the November gunfire. Sacramento sheriff’s deputies were called to the location on Governors Circle about 1:45 a.m. Nov. 26 as the nightclub was closing following a Hmong New Year celebration.

A fight outside between alleged gang members broke out as patrons were leaving when a person fired gunshots into the crowd, Sacto By Night lounge owners said. The gunman allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle with others before being stopped by the California Highway Patrol.

Four people were detained in connection with the shooting and chase but the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has yet to announce any arrests for the homicides.

“In the quiet echoes of tragedy, we extend our arms to embrace the grieving hearts,” Sacto By Night’s operators said.

Her was described by family members as a Stockton Unified School District employee. Do, better known as Ben, was a loving father of three children and a husband. He’s described as the chief financial officer of the club.