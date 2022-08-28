Sacramento officer stabbed by suspect who was shot and killed by police, authorities say

A Sacramento, California police officer was in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the right arm by a suspect, police said.

The suspect was shot and killed by police around 7:30 p.m. PT, FOX 40 reported. She stabbed the officer after police tried to separate her from an alleged victim, police said.

Officers had responded to Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard in Old North Sacramento after a woman claimed she had been assaulted by the suspect.

NYC POLICE MANHUNT INTENSIFIES FOR SUSPECTS IN VIOLENT ROBBERY OF OFFICER CRITICALLY INJURED WHILE JOGGING

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER ‘FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE’ AFTER TRAFFIC STOP SHOOTING; SUSPECT HOSPITALIZED

The officer has "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries, KCRA reported.

"At this point, we do not believe this to be a domestic violence type situation, however, it's still preliminary," Sgt. Zach Eaton said in an evening press conference. Few other details were given on what led up to the alleged incident between the suspect and victim.

The department plans to stay at the scene overnight and asked people to avoid the area.

Sacramento police didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.