Sacramento pays $1 million settlement to man hit by Sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicle

Sacramento County has paid a $1 million settlement to a man who was hit by a Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle in 2019, causing a traumatic brain injury.

The settlement stems from a collision in August 2019 near the intersection of Hillsdale Boulevard and Madison Avenue in North Highlands.

Sheriff’s Deputy Michael John Keegan pulled his patrol vehicle out of the parking lot at Trinity Christian School and drove “directly into the plaintiff’s path of travel,” according to the lawsuit Zachary Kryvoshey filed in July 2020 in Sacramento Superior Court.

The front of Kryvoshey’s vehicle collided with the right sight of Keegan’s patrol vehicle, the lawsuit stated.

“Deputy Keegan did not have any emergency lights or siren activated at the time of the crash,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendants Sacramento County (and) Michael John Keegan ... negligently owned, entrusted, operated and maintained their vehicle in such a manner as to collide with plaintiff’s vehicle directly causing bodily injuries and damages...”

In addition to property damage, Kryvoshey suffered “significant medical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury,” according to a court document submitted by Kryvoshey’s attorney Eric S. Meyer.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi and county spokeswoman Janna Haynes declined comment on the settlement.

The Sacramento Bee obtained the settlement agreement, signed by Kryvoshey Aug. 1., from a California Public Records Act request.

Keegan is still a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy, with a base salary of roughly $108,000, according to a county employee roster obtained by The Sacramento Bee from a Public Records Act request.