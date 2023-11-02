Sacramento PD officer sentenced to community service in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

A Sacramento police officer charged with manslaughter in the 2022 death of a motorcyclist who crashed into a patrol car making a U-turn accepted a plea deal Thursday in which he will serve 100 hours of community service.

Officer Benjamin Jillson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection to the death of Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61, who died during a Rio Linda crash on Halloween last year, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Jillson was on duty going west on Bell Avenue and made a U-turn without flashing his siren or turning on emergency lights, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting. Broadhurst crashed into the patrol vehicle’s passenger-side rear door.

A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced Jillson, who has been on the force for two years, to 90 days in jail, which he wouldn’t have to serve pending completing 100 hours of community service, the news release said.

“The victim’s family requested that the community service involve veterans’ services in honor of the victim, Denzil Broadhurst,” the news release said.

Broadhurst’s family declined to be interviewed through their Los Angeles-based attorney Robert Glassman. Glassman said in a statement that the family thanked prosecutors for trying the case.

“The family remains devastated over the loss of Denzil,” Glassman wrote in an email.

Jillson’s defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said Jillson remains on administrative leave. An internal investigation into Jillson’s actions can now begin because criminal proceedings have been completed, Gamble added.

According to city payroll records published by Transparent California, Jillson made $66,008 last year in normal pay and $23,853 in overtime pay. His total pay was $162,080 in 2022 with benefits, according to Transparent California.