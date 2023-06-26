Sacramento’s ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ arrested on kidnapping charges in Southern California

The “Pillowcase Rapist” who terrorized Sacramento in the 1980s was arrested early Monday morning in Bakersfield on suspicion of kidnapping.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Ronald Mark Feldmeier, 71, on one count of kidnapping and booked him into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office central receiving facility just before 5 a.m.

Feldmeier, a former S Street apartment complex manager in midtown Sacramento, was convicted in 1986 of raping four women, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time. As the clerk read the verdicts in the courtroom that January, Feldmeier buried his face in his hands and muttered, “Oh no.”

Feldmeier would break into the apartments of young women during early-morning hours, wrap a pillowcase around their faces to keep them from seeing him, and then sexually assault them, according to authorities and court testimony.

He was released from state prison custody in 2019 after serving more than 30 years of his original 67-year prison sentence. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson at the time of his release said his release location would not be publicly disclosed for security reasons.

Kern Superior Court records show Feldmeier was arrested in February 2020 on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. That felony case remains ongoing, court records show.

Feldmeier is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. His bail is set at $100,000.

The Bee’s Michael McGough contributed to this story.