Sacramento police arrest 2 in Oak Park homicide. Suspects also accused of maiming victim’s dog

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a shooting that killed a man Wednesday in Oak Park, the Sacramento Police Department said Thursday.

Officers arrested Marcus Dearmond, 38, and Channel Hellum, 28, on suspicion of gunning down a man in an Oak Park residence. The victim’s dog was also injured.

Homicide detectives began investigating after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of 12th Avenue. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside the home. Paramedics from the Sacramento Fire Department performed life-saving measures but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An injured dog believed to belong to the victim was found in the area. Animal control services transported the dog for treatment, the Police Department said.

Detectives continued to process the scene and late Wednesday arrested the two men on suspicion of the homicide and maiming the dog. Dearmond is also suspected of robbery, jail records show.

Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where they are being held without bail, according to jail records.