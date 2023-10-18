Sacramento police arrest 4 in identity theft scheme allegedly targeting more than 30 victims

Four people were arrested last week in connection with a scheme resulting in more than 30 victims’ personal identification details being stolen, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were surveilling a home in the Parkway neighborhood because of a recent “uptick in crime and blight around this location,” police said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation led officers to execute a search warrant Oct. 10 in the 7000 block of Mandy Drive and another home in East Sacramento, the news release added.

A search of the Parkway home by officers uncovered narcotics, ammunition and multiple credits cards, the news release said.

Police said four Sacramento residents, ranging from 27 years old to 49 years old, were arrested on suspicion of fraud, identity theft, burglary, vehicle theft, possession of narcotics and having stolen property.

The department’s south and east problem oriented policing team, gang investigations unit, SWAT, K-9s, crisis negotiators and the Sacramento County Probation Department all assisted in this incident, the news release stated.