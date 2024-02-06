Sacramento police arrest man accused of $30K jewelry theft from store on Arden Way

The Sacramento Police Department arrested a man accused of destroying a glass jewelry case and stealing about $30,000 worth of jewels.

Officers were called Thursday to the 1700 block of Arden Way after getting a report of a theft at a business, the Police Department said in a social media post. Investigators said about $30,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the store in the Point West neighborhood, at a shopping center near Arden Fair mall.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Sacramento man, was arrested after police saw him leave his home and get into a car the day after the theft. Police said officers found about $25,000 worth of jewels with their prices tags still on them.

The suspect is being held with bail set at $500,000 and faces felony charges of grand theft charge and vandalism. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Sacramento County Main Jail downtown.