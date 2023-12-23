Sacramento police arrest man suspected of burglary after Friday night pursuit

A 37-year-old North Highlands man is in custody on suspicion of burglary after allegedly leading police on a chase Friday night through North Sacramento.

Around 9 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to an address in the 400 block of Curran Avenue, in the Gardenland neighborhood, for a report of a burglary in progress.

Police located the suspect vehicle just before 9:15 p.m., according to Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Cody Gamble, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect allegedly fled his vehicle in the 2400 block of North Avenue, in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of North Sacramento.

Police then set up a perimeter and, with the assistance of an air unit, located the suspect and detained him.

The man is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of evading police, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as existing warrants.

He is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.