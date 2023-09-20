Sacramento police arrest man with SWAT help after deadly shooting in Pocket shopping center

Sacramento police have arrested a man suspected of gunning down a 43-year-old victim in the Pocket neighborhood earlier this month.

The Sacramento Police Department arrested Amatari Mabinton, 43, on suspicion of homicide. Mabinton was taken into custody with the help of the Elk Grove Police Department’s SWAT team, Sacramento police said in a social media post.

Police began investigating after responding to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Florin Road around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 5.

When they arrived, officers found one man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Officers began performing medical aid until personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified by the coroner as 43-year-old Russell Malcolm, of Sacramento.

According to dispatch recordings archived by Broadcastify.com, the call of the shooting came from Nugget Market in the Lake Crest Village shopping center, where witnesses described a person shot in the abdomen lying in the parking lot.

Mabinton was booked late Tuesday into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. He is currently ineligible for bail, jail records show, and is due to appear Thursday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

